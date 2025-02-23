A day after Kundara police arrested two people for allegedly placing a telephone pole across the railway tracks at Kundara; officials confirmed that the obstruction was an attempt to derail the 16791 Palaruvi Express heading towards Kollam.

The accused, Rajesh (33) from Perumpuzha and Arun (39) from Ilamballur, were identified through CCTV footage from the scene. The police have charged them under Section 327(1) (Act that is intended to destroy or damage a rail, aircraft, or a large vessel) of BNS and Sections 150(1)(a) (Maliciously wrecking or attempting to wreck a train) and 153 ( Endangering safety of persons travelling by railway by wilful act or omission) of the Railway Act, 1989.

The incident came to light in the early hours of Saturday when a telephone pole was found across a railway track in Nedumpaikkulam, near Ezhukone, raising suspicions of a sabotage attempt.