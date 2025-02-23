Malappuram: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien on Sunday said that the party will raise the increasing human-wildlife conflicts in Kerala in the Parliament.

Speaking at TMC Kerala's representative meeting held at Manjeri, he emphasized the party's commitment to addressing the issue and said that they stand firmly with the communities the most affected. "Their voices will be heard, and their issues will be brought to the forefront through the Trinamool Congress," he said.

TMC is seeking to establish a foothold in state politics and hopes that raising the wildlife issue will bolster its appeal. However, O'Brien also acknowledged that it was still too early to comment on a clear political strategy for the state.

Meanwhile, two Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLAs, UA Latheef and N Shamsudheen, attended the TMC seminar at Manjeri, a day after TMC's national leaders Mahua Moitra and O'Brien met with IUML Kerala President Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal. Their participation comes at a time when the TMC state committee has initiated talks with the UDF regarding potential entry into the alliance.