Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Kannur and Kasaragod districts, warning that the temperatures could soar to 39 degree Celsius on February 25 and 26.

The weather department also warned that the average temperature could rise by 2 to 4 degree Celsius in nine districts. Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kottayam and Kollam could experience 37 degree, while the mercury could climb to 36 degree in Alappuzha and Ernakulam.

In response to the warning, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has advised people to stay vigilant and take precautionary measures. The authorities cautioned that direct exposure to heat could cause sunburn, sunstroke, and dehydration.

The authorities urged the public to avoid direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm and rest adequately. Those feeling unwell have been advised to seek immediate medical attention.