Shiny Kuriakose, the 42-year-old woman who jumped in front of a train along with her two daughters, was a victim of domestic abuse and torture, her father Kuriakose Jacob alleged.

He said cases were filed at Ettumanoor and Thodupuzha police stations against her husband, Noby Lukose, following complaints of physical torture. Thodupuzha police said that they have received the information regarding the suicide of Shiny and two daughters and are looking into the past case files. Ettumanoor police said that no such case was registered at the station.

Kuriakose Jacob, however, said the incident related to the case happened on June 9, 2024. Shiny and her two daughters were residing at Noby's house in Thodupuzha. "Their relatives informed us that Shiny was being assaulted in a room. We tried calling her, but she was unavailable. Her husband was also not responding. We took a car and went to Thodupuzha.

"On the way, Noby's brother called us and said that Shiny and the youngest daughter ran away from Thodupuzha and were at his house, which was nearby. We picked them up from that house and went to Thodupuzha police. A complaint was filed, and the cops accompanied us to Noby's house. He was warned, and we brought home the other daughter also," said Kuriakose.

Shiny was then taken to the Ettumanoor government hospital. "A woman doctor examined her and after noticing injuries of physical assault, she said that she would inform the police. We filed a complaint with the Ettumanoor police station, and after I shuttled between Thodupuzha and Ettumanoor for weeks, FIRs were filed. We also moved the family court in the meantime. Her husband or her family never reached out after that," said Kuriakose.

Shiny and her two daughters had been staying with her parents, Kuriakose and Moly, at their house at Parolickal for the past nine months. A BSc nursing graduate, Shiny was never allowed to apply for jobs by her husband, according to Kuriakose.

"They wanted a maid who could take care of aged parents. She badly wanted to be a nurse, but he never let her become one. He came home on leave for two months and would subject her to extreme abuse. We thought that things would get better and kept bearing with acts of violence," said Kuriakose.

In her parental residence, Shiny followed a routine. She would wake up at 5 am, pray, and regularly take her daughters to church. Occasionally, she visited a care home near her house and assisted with patient care. The daughters studied at Holy Cross School.

"She wanted to raise her children independently. She kept applying for jobs. My daughter was depressed that she couldn't find a job and earn a living. If only she had gotten a job, she would have been alive," said Kuriakose, who used to be a construction labourer.

On Friday, Moly and Kuriakose didn't suspect anything as Shiny left with her daughters for church. Moly prepared lunch and packed tiffin for the girls. When they were getting late for school, Moly and Kuriakose panicked, took an auto, and went in search of them.

They also came across news reports of bodies of a woman and two girls being found on the railway track. "We kept praying, but then a policeman showed me the photo," said Kuriakose.

Shiny was married to Noby in 2009. Shiny and her two daughters Evana Mariya Noby (10) and Aleena Elisabath Noby (11) jumped in front of the train near the railway track at Manakkapadam, Ettumanoor, on Friday. According to police, they were run over by a train around 5.15 am.