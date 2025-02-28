Kasaragod: Kasargod Town Police gatecrashed a Class 10 farewell party in a school and recovered marijuana from at least four students. As per the Juvenile Justice Act, the police prepared the 'social background reports' of the students allegedly involved instead of registering an FIR because those involved are around 15 years old, said Kasaragod DySP Sunil Kumar C K.

In a statement, police said they arrested Sameer K K (34) of Kalnad village in Chemnad Grama Panchayat for allegedly selling contraband to the students. Police got his name after interviewing the students.

Sameer has been booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Section 77 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act for giving intoxicating substances to children.

Sameer was also booked for allegedly assaulting police officer Bhaktashaivan, who went to take him into custody. Bhaktashaivan was admitted to a hospital with serious injuries, the statement said.

According to the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, in cases involving children in conflict with the law, a "social background report" is prepared instead of a First Information Report (FIR) unless the offence is heinous.

The report, prepared by the Child Welfare Police Officer, will include the circumstances that led to the offence, family background, family income, and if they consume drugs, alcohol and/ or smoke. Social background reports would be submitted to the Juvenile Justice Board for further action.

According to the police statement, District Police Chief Shilpa Dyavaiah got a tip-off that the students of the school were using drugs, and she directed the Anti-Narcotics Squad to monitor the school and the suspected students.

On the Class 10 farewell day recently, the police got specific information that some students smuggled marijuana into the school for the party.

A police team, including female officers, led by Sub-Inspector Pradeesh Kumar M P, conducted a surprise inspection at the school. "Upon checking suspicious students, marijuana was found in their possession," the statement said.

When questioned, the students named Sameer as the peddler. He has a history of peddling drugs, said the DySP.