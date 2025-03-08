Kasaragod: A 92-year-old man was found dead on Saturday in an open field in Cheemeni, Kasaragod, with signs of severe heat exposure, including blisters and peeling skin.

The deceased has been identified as Madiyan Kannan of Valiyapoyil near Muzhakkom in Cheemeni. According to residents, he left home around 11 am to visit his son's house nearby. When he did not arrive by noon, his family launched a search and found him lying lifeless in a nearby field.

He was rushed to a hospital in Cheruvathur, where doctors examined the burned skin and suspected sunstroke as the cause of his death. Prolonged sun exposure can cause second-degree burns, leading to fluid-filled blisters that burst and result in peeling skin.

However, the District Medical Office said that the cause of death could only be confirmed after an autopsy, with a skin biopsy also planned.

Several districts in Kerala, including Kasaragod, have been experiencing intense heat. The temperature in and around Cheemeni was recorded at 32 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Kannan is survived by his wife, Narayani, and three children—Sukumaran, Unnikrishnan, and Sujata.