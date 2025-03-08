Kochi: A major fire broke out at a bed godown in Kalamassery on Saturday morning. The fire was first spotted around 10 am when locals noticed smoke and flames and alerted the authorities. Two vehicles were gutted in the blaze.

The fire reportedly started after an 11kV electric line snapped, causing sparks that ignited the godown, which is located near the KSEB substation. Six firefighting units from Thrikkakara, Eloor, and nearby stations were dispatched to the site. No casualties have been reported so far. Efforts to douse the flames are underway.