Kottayam: Mystery continued to shroud the deaths of Ettumanoor native Shiny and her two daughters even after the arrest of her husband on charges of abetment to suicide. Police assumed that Shiny decided to die by suicide along with her daughters after a phone conversation with her husband Noby. According to police, this conversation may have provoked Shiny to take the extreme step.

According to police, Noby, who was intoxicated, verbally abused Shiny over the phone and refused to cooperate with their divorce case. He also told her that he would not give money for the education of their children and denied responsibility for paying the loan taken for his father’s medical treatment. Noby has confessed all these matters to the police during the interrogation.

Shiny (42) and her two daughters- Aleena (11) and Evana (10), ended life by jumping in front of a train on Parolickal rail tracks in Ettumanoor on February 28. On Friday, CCTV visuals of Shiny leaving home with her children in the wee hours of February 28 were came out. According to police, the deaths occurred around 5.15 am.

Meanwhile, Shiny’s family alleged that she faced domestic abuse at her husband’s house in Thodupuzha. Her parents took her back to their home in Ettumanoor after Noby kicked them out of his house at night in June last year. Police will record statements of Shiny’s father Kuriakose and mother Moly again in the case.

The Kerala Human Rights Commission has ordered the district police chief to conduct a probe and submit a detailed report.