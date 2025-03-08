Alappuzha: Excise officials on Saturday arrested a man in possession of 2.5 kg of ganja, which he had picked up after it fell from a moving two-wheeler the previous day. The accused, Muhammad Asif (29), is a native of Ezhupunna, Cherthala.

The incident took place on Friday evening near Eramalloor Junction. Two men travelling on a two-wheeler accidentally dropped a bag on the road. Asif, riding behind them, noticed it and immediately picked it up. Soon after, one of the two-wheeler passengers, wearing a helmet, approached Asif and demanded the bag back. Asif refused, stating that he would inform the police. The man hesitated but did not leave immediately. Meanwhile, Asif parked his vehicle near a shop and argued with the duo before fleeing the scene.

Local people witnessed the exchange, and some, aware of Asif’s previous involvement in a ganja-related case, grew suspicious. They retrieved CCTV footage from a nearby shop and handed it over to the Alappuzha Excise Cyber Cell, which then forwarded it to the Special Squad. The footage helped identify Asif’s vehicle number, leading to a search that lasted nearly a day and a half. He was eventually arrested on Saturday near his house while still in possession of the bag and the ganja in it.

Asif was subsequently charged under Section 20(b)(ii)(B) of the NDPS Act, which pertains to possession of a quantity greater than small but less than commercial. The offence carries a punishment of up to ten years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of up to ₹1 lakh.

CI Mahesh M, PO Sabu, Madhu, Aumkar Nath, Reni, Johnson, Anshad (Cyber Cell), Jeena, and Bhaghyanath made the arrest.