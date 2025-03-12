Thiruvananthapuram: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday shared a selfie with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on social media platform X after attending a dinner hosted by Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar at Kerala House in New Delhi.



The Governor had invited all MPs from the state for a dinner discussion on Tuesday. "Greatly appreciate the gesture of Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar in hosting all Kerala MPs to a dinner discussion last night on the problems being faced by the state and the need for collective action," Tharoor wrote on X.

Chief Minister Vijayan was in the capital for a meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday.

Tharoor, a four-time MP and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member, recently stirred controversy after writing an article praising the Left government’s pro-business push and raising concerns over the party’s prospects in the next Assembly polls. His call to address leadership and organisational shortcomings was widely seen as a signal of his chief ministerial ambitions and dissatisfaction with the state leadership. Tharoor later amended his stance on the LDF government’s claims on entrepreneurial growth in the state after a meeting with the Congress High Command in Delhi.