Sulthan Bathery: Days after busting a drug racket based in Bengaluru with the arrest of Tanzanian native Prince Samson, Wayanad police arrested two more individuals, including a Nigerian, on Friday night. The two in police custody are Chicka Abajuvo (40), a Nigerian national, and Sandeep Malik (27), a native of Agartala, Tripura. The duo were associates of Prince Samson, who was arrested earlier. Sandeep is a BCA student in Bengaluru.

Sleuths from the Sulthan Bathery police and the anti-narcotics wing of Wayanad police arrested the duo in a midnight operation. The police team, led by Sulthan Bathery Station House Officer NP Raghavan, raided a flat in Bengaluru and nabbed the two accused involved in trafficking drugs to Kerala.

In addition to mobile phones and laptops, several documents linking them to other operators were recovered from the flat during the raid.

According to police, a total of four individuals have been arrested in connection with a drug trafficking case registered in Sulthan Bathery in February.

The drug racket has been involved in smuggling various drugs, including MDMA, into the state from Bengaluru. Authorities have also tracked large money transactions in many accounts associated with the suspects.

The first arrest in this case was made on February 24 when Shefeek, a native of Cherumukku, Malappuram, was caught with 93.84 grams of MDMA during a vehicle inspection at the Muthanga checkpost. Shefeek was a key link between the racketeers in the Malabar districts and drug peddlers in Bengaluru.

Currently, the investigation is being monitored by Sulthan Bathery DySP Abdul Shreef, with the probe team headed by SHO NP Raghavan, which includes Sub-Inspectors KK Sobin and Athul Mohan.