Thrissur: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said that the trend of candidates with high educational qualifications joining the Kerala Police is on the rise, which would further enhance the force's efficiency.

Speaking during the passing-out parade, which marked the culmination of training imparted to the new batch of sub-inspectors, he said there are 39 engineering graduates, including three Mtech holders, among the 118 sub-inspector recruits at the Kerala Police Academy.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the Kerala Police is one of the most efficient police forces in the country, and this feat has been achieved through their relentless efforts. The chief minister noted that the new trend of people with high educational qualifications becoming part of the state police force is.

He said that this newly inducted batch of sub-inspectors also includes 3 MBA holders and 18 post-graduates and urged them to contribute more.