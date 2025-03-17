Kollam: A 22-year-old student was stabbed to death in his home here on Monday. The deceased is Febin George Gomas (22), a second-year BCA student at Fatima Mata College. Febin's father, Gomas, sustained minor injuries during the attack.

The accused is Thejus Raj, a native of Neendakara, City Police Commissioner Kiran Narayanan told media. She said that sudden provocation led to the attack.

Meanwhile, the body of a Thejus was found on the railway track near Kadapppakada in Kollam.