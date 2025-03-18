Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday inquired whether police explored the possibility of murder in connection with the missing and death of a 15-year-old girl from Kasargod.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice M B Snehalatha made the observation while considering a habeas corpus petition filed by the girl’s mother, who alleged police inaction in the case.

The court remarked, “This is not a case where the police officers have not investigated…Unfortunately this has happened. We need to know whether murder angle is investigated…what if both are murders? You can't presume that either both of them committed suicide or that he committed suicide. It could be that both of them were killed.”

According to the records, the teenager had gone missing on February 11. On the same day, Pradeep, a 42-year-old taxi driver known to the girl's family, was also reported missing. More than a month later, their bodies were recovered by the police, both bearing ligature marks around their necks.

After reviewing the investigation officer’s report, the court granted a week's time for the petitioner’s counsel to respond. It further directed, “The report by investigating officer as ordered by us is available on record. The petitioner counsel seeks a week's time to respond. And, the learned government pleader submitted that post mortem report and chemical analysis reports have not been obtained and that he will be able to respond to the Court by the next posting date.”

Additionally, the court indicated that it plans to issue guidelines, based on existing circulars, to standardise procedures for investigating missing person cases, particularly those involving minors, with a special emphasis on missing minor girls. The case will be taken up for further hearing on March 27, 2025. The plea was filed by advocates P E Sajal, Muhammed Hisham T, and Ajas K S.

