Kasaragod: The search for a 15-year-old schoolgirl and a 42-year-old driver, missing for 25 days, ended in tragedy as their bodies were found inside the Merkala forest in Kasaragod's Paivalike grama panchayat on Sunday.

The deceased are Shreya and Pradeep C K from Mandekappu near Dharmatadka in Kayyar village. The residents have been on the edge since they went missing in the early hours of February 12, and their worst fears have come true.

Kumbla Station House Officer Inspector Vinod Kumar K stated that around 100 police officers had been combing the Merkala forest near their house after their phones last pinged off a tower in the area. The phones were later spotted near the bodies, which were hanging from a tree.

The dense undergrowth delayed finding them, the officer said.

Shreya, a Class 10 student, belonged to a poor family. She is survived by her father Priyesh, a daily wage labourer, mother Prabhavathi, a worker under the MNREGS scheme, and a younger sister in Class 8.

Pradeep, a taxi driver considered close to the family, also vanished the same day. He was always available for the family on call, said panchayat member Rajeevi from Chevar ward. She knew the two families well.

The girl’s family had raised concerns about Pradeep’s influence on the girl, who went missing 19 days before the Class 10 exams were to start.

Some residents suspected they went to Madikeri because he has some connections there, said Zulfikar Ali B, panchayat member from Kayyar ward.

"We never expected them to be found dead," he said.

Ali said Pradeep's long-time girlfriend, an Uppala resident, had also approached the Kumbla police station to file a missing complaint.

However, the police were almost certain that they did not leave the Merkala forest, on the back side of Shivangar ground. "It is an isolated place with few houses," said Rajeevi.

The search

Over 100 police officers combed the dense, harsh terrain where their last mobile signal had been traced. The search was difficult, hampered by thick vegetation. The girl’s family recalled her phone being active for a brief time a few days ago. But beyond that, it was switched off.

On Sunday, officers finally found their bodies, in a state that indicated they may have died soon after they disappeared.