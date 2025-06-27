Pacer Mohammed Shami has given an honest assessment of India's performances in the first Test at Headingley, which England won by five wickets.

Indians scored five centuries, three more than the English, but were not as sharp in the bowling department as the hosts chased down a target of 371 in the final session on Day 5.

"Our bowling could have been better; if so, we could have drawn the match," Shami said on his YouTube channel. The 34-year-old was part of India's white-ball cricket as recently as March this year but hasn't played Test matches since June 2023.

Indian pace attack in the first Test was led by Jasprit Bumrah and comprised Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, with Shardul Thakur used as a fifth bowler.

"Our bowling did not appear a full package. Bumrah did not get the full support from the bowling department. If he had better backing, we could have got a good lead," Shami said.

India posted a healthy 471 in the first innings but failed to stop an accumulation of runs by the England lower-middle order. The last five English batters added 189 to reduce India's lead to just six runs.

"There are positives, but we have to work a lot on other aspects, like in our fielding. On the bowling front, the other bowlers should talk to Bumrah and plan better," Shami said.

India and England will play four more Test matches till August 4. The second Test is scheduled to begin at Birmingham on July 2.