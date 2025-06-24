England are on course for a famous win with openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley going strong on the final day of the first Test, chasing a target of 371 set by India at Headingley.

England were 117/0 at Lunch, with Duckett unbeaten on 64 and Crawley batting on 42. The hosts resumed at 21 and slowly built a century stand on a surface that has stayed true to batting.

Indian skipper Shubman Gill tried all his bowling resources in the 25 overs bowled in the first session. The English batters weren't too passive, going at a steady run rate of just under four an over and giving just three maidens to the Indians.

Trying to curtail the run flow might not be a smart choice, considering the English have more than 60 overs to get the remaining 254 runs. Wickets are what India need, and they need 10 more.

Brief scores: India 471 & 364 vs England 465 & 117/0 in 30 overs (Duckett 65 not out, Crawley 42 not out). Lunch Day 5