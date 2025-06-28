Tamil film director and actor S J Suryah on Friday has announced his plans to return to direction. The film titled 'Killer' will be produced by Malayalam production house Gokulam Movies. Taking to his X timeline, S J Suryah wrote, "Hi folks, your director S J Suryah is back with His dream project titled, yeah you know it 'KILLER.' Feeling blessed and happy to collaborate with the most prestigious Gokulam Gopalan sir. Need your love and support as always. Love you all."

Interestingly, S J Suryah said that Preethi Asrani, the Marathi actress whose work in the critically acclaimed Tamil film 'Ayothya' came in for much appreciation, would be a part of the film. The film officially went on floors on Friday with a traditional pooja ceremony.

It may be recalled that S J Suryah first made his mark in the film industry as a director before going on to become an actor. His films such as Valee, with Ajith Kumar in the lead, and Kushi, with Vijay in the lead, had gone on to emerge as superhits. Sources in the industry claim that 'Killer,' the story of which S J Suryah penned during the lockdown, will revolve around a hitman. Sources also add that the film will be an engaging entertainer that will have an adequate amount of action, comedy, and romance.

They also claim that while a major portion of the film is to be shot in the country, some parts of it are to be shot in Mexico. Killer, which is to be made in five languages, will seek to be a pan-Indian film and try to appeal to audiences across the country.