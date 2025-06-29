A series of weather systems, including new low-pressure areas over the Bay of Bengal and Kutch, are set to intensify rainfall and strong winds across Kerala and other parts of the country in the coming days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for five districts in the state on Sunday: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram and Wayanad.

Strong surface winds with speeds occasionally reaching 40–50 kmph are likely to prevail over Kerala and Lakshadweep. Heavy (7–11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy (12–20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is also very likely at isolated places across the state. Additionally, heavy rainfall (7–11 cm in 24 hours) is expected at isolated places in Kerala on June 29, July 3 and July 4.

With the water level at Mullaperiyar dam touching 136 feet, Tamil Nadu has announced that the dam shutters will be opened at 10 am on Sunday. Officials noted that if the water level continues to rise in an unregulated manner, the shutters could be opened earlier in the morning. A maximum of 1,000 cubic feet of water will be released.

The District Collector has urged residents living along the banks of the Periyar river to remain cautious, though there is currently no cause for alarm. People in low-lying areas have been advised to relocate to safer places or move to relief camps.

By 7 pm on Saturday, the water level had reached 135.95 feet, surpassing the critical 135-feet mark, and later rose to just under 136 feet by night. This has raised concerns that the shutters might need to be opened during the night, in line with the rule curve that requires action at this level.

At present, the inflow into the reservoir is 5,867 cusecs, while Tamil Nadu is drawing 2,117 cusecs through both the penstock and the Irachipalam canal. On Friday, Thekkady and Periyar recorded 5.4 mm and 19.4 mm of rainfall, respectively. The alert for riverbank areas remains in effect.