Kannur: More than 30 people were injured after a suspected rabid dog attacked them at Chakkarakkal area on Thursday. The injured sought medical care at Kannur District Hospital.

Talking to Manorama News, one of the injured victims stated that the dog attacked people within a five-kilometre radius. Those standing at bus stops and children playing in their courtyards were mauled. Victims sustained injuries on their hands, legs, head, and hips.

The father of an injured boy told Manorama News that the stray dog barged into their house and attacked his son.

"I was teaching my son while sitting on the veranda when the dog suddenly ran towards him and bit his hand. I managed to drive the dog away by hitting it on the head with a cane," he said.

A school bus driver was also attacked while preparing his vehicle for the morning trip. He reported that the stray dog had been roaming the area, attacking multiple people on the road since Thursday morning.

The stray dog attack reportedly attacked people in Iruveri, Kulam Bazar, Punnacherry, and RV Metta areas.

Though several were injured, the panchayat authorities are yet to take any action to capture the dog, reported Manorama News