Thiruvananthapuram: The beneficiaries of Kerala social security and welfare pensions will get one more instalment of the arrears soon. On Sunday, the state government announced the disbursal of one instalment of the pension after the finance department granted ₹817 crore for the same.

Around 62 lakh people will get ₹1,600 each as pension from March 27, Thursday, Finance Minister K N Balagopal said here. Apart from the arrears, an additional instalment of the pension has been approved for eligible beneficiaries for the month of March, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pension amount will be credited to the bank accounts of 26 lakh beneficiaries, while the remaining will be paid through cooperative banks.

Balagopal pointed out that the central share in the National Pension Scheme of 8,46,456 beneficiaries is to be paid by the Centre and the state government has also sanctioned ₹24.31 crore for this on an advance basis. This allocation is credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through the central government's Public Financial Management System (PFMS) platform, he added.