Thiruvananthapuram: BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday criticised the Mohanlal-starring film 'L2: Empuraan' for "distorting truth." In a Facebook post, Chandrasekhar said, "A movie should be watched as a movie. It can't be seen as history. Any movie that tries to build a story by distorting the truth is doomed to fail."

He further expressed his disappointment in "this type of moviemaking" and said that he would not be watching it. Speaking on the movie's re-censorship, "but now I have come to know that the makers of the movie themselves have made 17 amendments in the movie, and that the movie is undergoing re-censorship. I understand that there were topics in the movie that disturbed Mohanlal fans and other viewers," he said.

'Empuraan' is the second instalment of the much-hyped franchise, 'Lucifer'. The film opened to mixed reviews but courted controversy over its anti-right-wing political stand. Fundamentalist groups alleged that the film depicts the national leadership in a bad light. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) mouthpiece Organiser criticised the Malayalam film and accused it of using the backdrop of the 2002 post-Godhra riots to push an 'anti-Hindu political agenda'. It also said that Prithviraj was a deeply polarising figure.