The recensored version of the Prithviraj-Mohanlal movie 'Empuraan' will hit theatres next week. The decision to recensor the film was taken voluntarily by the makers following backlash from various right-wing organisations. As per Manorama News, the director and the film producers, including Aashirvad Cinemas decided to submit the newly edited version of the film to the Censor Board. Once the Central Board of Film Certification approves the same, the new version will be made available in all theatres from next week. The modifications are expected to be completed on Monday.

As per reports, the makers have made 17 cuts in the film, toning down the violence against women in the movie. Certain scenes featuring religious hatred and violence will also be removed. One of the producers Gokulam Gopalan had recently asked Prithviraj to make the necessary changes so as to avoid hurting people's sentiments.

'Empuraan', featuring Mohanlal in the lead, is the second instalment of the much-hyped franchise, 'Lucifer'. The film opened to mixed reviews but courted controversy over its anti-right-wing political stand. Fundamentalist groups alleged that the film depicts the national leadership in a bad light. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) mouthpiece Organiser criticised the Malayalam film and accused it of using the backdrop of the 2002 post-Godhra riots to push an 'anti-Hindu politcial agenda'. It also stated that Prithviraj was a deeply polarising figure.