Kozhikode: A 17-year-old girl was found hanging at her residence near Mukkom here on Saturday evening. The deceased, Ananya Jayaprakash, daughter of Jayaprakash Palakkuzhiyil, is a resident of Gothamba Road.

The Mukkom Police have registered a case and are conducting an inquest procedure at the mortuary of the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital.

“We will begin a detailed investigation after completing the inquest. We are checking whether the girl left behind a suicide note,” said an officer from the Mukkom police station.