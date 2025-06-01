17-year-old girl found hanging at home in Kozhikode
Kozhikode: A 17-year-old girl was found hanging at her residence near Mukkom here on Saturday evening. The deceased, Ananya Jayaprakash, daughter of Jayaprakash Palakkuzhiyil, is a resident of Gothamba Road.
The Mukkom Police have registered a case and are conducting an inquest procedure at the mortuary of the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital.
“We will begin a detailed investigation after completing the inquest. We are checking whether the girl left behind a suicide note,” said an officer from the Mukkom police station.
