Popular director Jeethu Joseph's blockbuster franchise, "Drishyam," is gearing up for its third installment. Mohanlal, who plays the central character George in the Malayalam version, recently announced this new addition to the series. The rights to the Hindi remake was already sold to Panorama Studios, and reports have emerged that the makers have confirmed the third installment.

In a formal letter to the Bombay Stock Exchange, which is now going viral on social media, Panorama Studios announced that they have entered into a production agreement with Digital 18 Media Private Limited for the creation of a Hindi feature film titled 'Drishyam 3.' The film will star Ajay Devgn and others, and it will be directed by Abhishek Pathak. 'Drishyam 3' is part of the franchise of the Hindi film 'Drishyam.'

Ever since the makers announced the Hindi version, Mohanlal fans expressed their concern regarding the release of the Malayalam version, since the Bollywood makers, reportedly, plan to release the film next year. As per OTT Play, the film is expected to hit theatres on October 2, 2026.

Ajay Devgn reprises Mohanlal's role in the Hindi version and plays the character Vijay Salgaonkar. Nishikant Kamat directed the first installment of the Hindi version, and Abhishek took over after Nishikant's passing.