The Karyavattom Sports Hub Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram will host the final match of the five-match T20I series between India and New Zealand in January next year.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the venues for India's upcoming ODI and T20 series against New Zealand. The T20I series will be played across five cities, with Thiruvananthapuram set to host the final game, adding to the excitement for cricket fans in Kerala.

India will also play a three-match ODI series, which will be held in Baroda, Rajkot, and Indore on January 11, 14, and 18 next year. The T20I series against New Zealand will begin on January 21 and conclude on January 31. Apart from Thiruvananthapuram, the other host cities for the T20Is are Nagpur, Raipur, Guwahati, and Vizag.

The five-match T20I series will serve as a buildup for India, who are set to defend their World Cup title in the shortest format of the game. The tournament will be co-hosted by Sri Lanka from February to March next year.

Thiruvananthapuram is also set to host the Women's ODI World Cup matches to be held in India in September 2025. If the ICC approves Karyavattom Stadium as a venue, then it will mark the first time Thiruvananthapuram hosts a major tournament like the World Cup. In 2023, the city hosted warm-up matches for the Men's ODI World Cup, which was held in India.

The Greenfield Stadium also hosted six international matches, including two ODIs, where India achieved the largest victory (317 runs) in the history of international ODI cricket against Sri Lanka.