Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed the second-fastest fifty by an India U-19 player in a solid win over England U-19 in the third Youth ODI at Northampton on Wednesday.

The 14-year-old opener from Bihar clubbed a 31-ball 86 to set India on course for a four-wicket win. Kanishk Chouhan bagged 3/30 as India restricted England to 268/6 in 40 overs. In response, India won with 33 balls to spare. Chouhan remained unbeaten on 43, while Vihaan Malhotra made 46.

India have taken a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Malayali spinner Mohammed Enaan is part of the touring squad.

The highlight of the third match was Suryavanshi's powerful batting. The left-hander reached his fifty of just 20 balls, which is the second-fastest by an Indian after Rishabh Pant's 18-ball 52 against Nepal in February 2016.

South African Steve Stolk holds the record for the fastest Youth ODI fifty. He smashed a 13-ball 50 against Scotland last January.

Meanwhile, Suryavanshi broke a record for the most sixes in a Youth ODI innings by an Indian. His nine sixes broke Mandeep Singh's record of 8 big hits. Suryavanshi has been in splendid form in England, having made 48 and 45 in the first two matches.

In April this year, Suryavanshi became the youngest centurion in the Indian Premier League when he clubbed a 35-ball century for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans.