On the occasion of Father’s Day, Meenakshi Dileep took a walk down memory lane by sharing a touching throwback photo with her father, popular Malayalam actor Dileep. The image, captured during a serene boat ride, features a young Meenakshi — fondly known as Meenutty — flashing a mischievous smile as she looks out over the river. Beside her, Dileep holds her close with a warm and affectionate smile.

Meenakshi paired the nostalgic moment with the heartfelt melody "En Kanimalare," adding to the emotional tone of the post.
Now a medical professional, Meenakshi completed her MBBS at Sri Ramachandra Medical College in Chennai. She currently works at Aster, having specialised in dermatology.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond academics, Meenakshi has also made a mark in the arts. With her creative social media content, especially reels and short videos, she has built a significant fan following. Admirers appreciate her blend of charm, talent, and intellect, making her one of the most admired star kids in the Malayalam film industry today.

TAGS

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.