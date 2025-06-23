Actor Mamitha Baiju recently caught fans off guard with a revealing anecdote about Thalapathy Vijay during an event in Ireland, stirring up speculation about his cinematic future.

While addressing a packed audience at the Kerala Carnival in Ireland, Mamitha spoke briefly about her experience working on 'Jana Nayagan', the film widely believed to be Vijay’s swan song before a full leap into politics. But what she shared next left fans buzzing with hope.

During a quiet moment on set, Mamitha said she asked Vijay if Jana Nayagan would truly be his final film. His response was simple, but telling: “Let’s see how things unfold after 2026.” That single remark has now opened the door to conversations about a possible return to cinema, depending on the political landscape following the elections.

Mamitha also recalled the emotional atmosphere as filming came to a close. According to her, the cast and crew were visibly moved during the final days, with even Vijay struggling to keep his composure. “There was a heaviness in the air,” she said. “He couldn’t even take photos—it was that emotional.”

As for her role in the film, Mamitha chose to stay silent, sparking further intrigue about her character and the storyline of 'Jana Nayagan'.