New Delhi: With tensions intensifying between Iran and Israel, the Indian government has stepped up efforts to ensure the safety of its citizens in both countries. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday said the Indian Embassy in Tehran is actively monitoring the security situation and is in constant touch with Indian students and other nationals residing in Iran.

“In some cases, students are being relocated to safer areas within Iran with the Embassy’s support,” the MEA said in a statement. “Other feasible options are also under consideration. Further updates will follow.” The Embassy is also coordinating with community leaders to ensure the welfare and security of the Indian diaspora.

In an advisory issued on social media, the Indian Embassy in Tehran urged all Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary movement, and follow local safety protocols. The advisory also encouraged Indian nationals in Iran to join a Telegram group (t.me/indiansiniran) to receive timely updates.

The Embassy has shared the following contact numbers for assistance:

For calls:

• +98 9128109115

• +98 9128109109

For WhatsApp support:

• +98 9010445557

• +98 9015993320

• +91 8086871709

Regional contacts:

• Bandar Abbas: +98 9177699036

• Zahedan: +98 9396356649

Indian Embassy in Israel issues advisory

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, has also issued an updated advisory as of June 15. The Embassy stated that it is in close contact with members of the Indian community in Israel, including caregivers, workers, students, businesspersons, and tourists. Authorities have assured that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure their safety. The Embassy added that it is maintaining regular communication with Israeli authorities amid the ongoing national emergency and the closure of the country’s airspace.

“All Indian nationals are once again advised to stay vigilant, strictly avoid any unnecessary movement and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command,” the advisory stated, referring to guidance available on the official Israeli emergency portal (https://oref.org.il/eng).

The Embassy in Tel Aviv has made the following 24/7 helplines available:

+972 54-7520711

+972 54-3278392

Email: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in

The MEA reiterated that the safety and security of Indian nationals remain a top priority and assured that further assistance and advisories will be issued as the situation evolves.

NORKA Roots CEO Ajith Kolassery has urged Keralites residing in Iran and Israel to strictly follow the advisories issued by the Indian embassies in both countries. Those currently in safe locations are advised to remain there.

For information and assistance, people may contact the helpline numbers of the Indian embassies or reach out to the NORKA Roots helpdesk.

NORKA Global Contact Centre Helpdesk:

Toll-free number: 1800 425 3939

International missed call service: +91 8802012345