Nicosia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he and Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides "expressed concern" over the ongoing conflicts in West Asia and Europe, and they both agree that "this is not an era of war".

In his remarks at a joint press conference with Christodoulides after their wide-ranging talks here, Modi also said that the "resolution through dialogue and restoration of stability is the call of humanity".

Modi also thanked Cyprus for its support to India's fight against cross-border terrorism.

"We are thankful for Cyprus's support to India's fight against cross-border terrorism," said Modi, who is currently on an official visit to Cyprus on the first leg of his three-nation tour.

This is his first foreign visit after India carried out Operation Sindoor in May during which it destroyed terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in retaliation to the Pahalgam attack.

"We have a historic friendship, and there is trust in ties," President Christodoulides in his remarks during the joint press conference.

He also recalled the horrific Pahalgam terror attack of April 22 and asserted that Cyprus stands in "full solidarity" with India.

Cyprus "stands with India in its fight against terrorism" in all forms and manifestations, the President said.

In his address, Christodoulides also referred to the June 12 Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad and said the people of Cyprus are with India in this time of grief.

Modi and Christodoulides held wide-ranging talks, covering the full range of India-Cyprus relations. They talked about cooperation in areas like defence, security, trade, technology, healthcare, renewable energy and climate justice. They also discussed regional issues.

"We both expressed concern over the conflicts going on in West Asia and Europe. Their negative impact is not just limited to those regions. We both consider that this is not an era of war. Resolution through dialogue and restoration of stability is the call of humanity," Modi said.

The Prime Minister said his visit was a "golden opportunity" to write a new chapter in India-Cyprus bilateral ties.

This is the first visit of an Indian prime minister to Cyprus in over two decades. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome on his arrival at the Presidential Palace on Monday.

Later, Modi held delegation-level talks with Christodoulides to discuss a range of issues to boost India-Cyprus ties.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval were present during the talks.

"This visit will add significant momentum to India-Cyprus relations, especially in areas like trade, investment and more," Modi had posted on X shortly after landing in Cyprus.

During the joint press conference, Christodoulides further said, "We also discussed the Cyprus issue with the Prime Minister", adding Cyprus wants to end the "illegal occupation" by Turkiye, referring to the disputed northern region.

"We extend the gratitude of the Republic of Cyprus to India and its people for their support. The support for the territorial integrity of Cyprus, our reunification," he said.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister asserted that mutual trust in democracy and the rule of law form a "strong foundation of our ties".

"Our ties are neither made by circumstances nor limited. We respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

Underlining the shared values of the two countries and the future trajectory of bilateral ties, Modi said, "Together, we will shape the future".

Modi said Cyprus is also a choice tourist destination for Indians, and efforts will be made for direct air connectivity between the two sides.

"We also discussed how to deepen cultural linkages. Yoga and Ayurveda are gaining popularity in Cyprus, which is gladdening to see. Tourism is another area where there is rich potential. We also deliberated on how to improve connectivity," he said.

India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) and India-EU ties also figured in their talks.

"We are both convinced about the transformative potential of the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor. This Corridor will boost peace and prosperity in the region," Modi said.

The Prime Minister also invited the Cyprus President to visit India.