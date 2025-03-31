Kottayam: Ajitha Ratheesh, the president of Kanjirappally Block Panchayat in Kottayam, who represents the CPM, fasted with devotion for a month as part of Ramadan along with her Muslim panchayat committee members. On Monday, while others celebrated Eid, Ajitha's abstinence went on, albeit in a different way.

She is currently observing the 50-day Lent and preparing for the pongala festival at the famous Valliyamkavu Devi Temple. Inspired by her late husband Ratheesh, Ajitha has been practising fasting during Ramadan for the past three years.

If fasting is about self-control and discipline, Ajitha, being a local body head, had to find a balance between keeping things in order and taking care of herself during noisy panchayat committee meetings. As the head, she had to speak for long hours, and often her throat ran dry; she felt tired, but Ajitha kept at it for a month.

During Ramadan, Ajitha's day began at 4.30 am with a minimal pre-dawn meal, usually consisting of two biscuits or a piece of bread, before continuing with her busy schedule. In the evenings, she and her Muslim ward members would visit nearby mosques for iftar, where she preferred having Nombu Kanji (a type of gruel).

"Since I am observing Lent, I am abstaining from non-vegetarian food. Even during iftar, I consume vegetarian meals. On Tuesday, I will be attending the Pongala, for which I am observing a separate fast," she said. Ajitha was introduced to Ramadan fasting by her husband, Ratheesh, a few years ago. She then sought guidance from her colleagues on how to observe it properly.

Ajitha Ratheesh attending Attukal Pongala. Photo: Special Arrangement

During the fasting period, Ajitha fell ill with a fever and a tonsil infection. However, she refrained from taking oral medication and instead opted for injections to continue her fasting. Her daughter and son have supported their mother, but they were concerned about her health. Ajitha was put on a ventilator at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her children worry that having no food for long hours could affect her health, which was so badly affected by COVID-19. Ajitha, however, says that she enjoys the process. "Waking up at 4.30 am was initially difficult, but soon became a habit. Other than that, I enjoy fasting. In fact, I feel a sense of sadness now that Ramadan is over. I was telling a friend about it the other day," she shared.

Dismissing misconceptions about her party’s stance on religious practices, Ajitha asserted that the CPM has never discouraged personal beliefs. "The party has never criticised me for fasting. In fact, I have received positive feedback.

"Sometimes, my colleagues even bring me food for iftar, knowing that I am fasting," she added. She also highlights the values of fasting. "These practices teach us the importance of hunger and self-control. Moreover, fasting has significant health benefits," she said.