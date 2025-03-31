Thrissur: A robbery at a mobile shop in Thalore Center here on Monday led to the theft of smartphones, laptops, tablets, and cash worth approximately ₹30 lakh.

The incident happened at Afath Mobile Shop around 3 am. The thieves arrived in a white Suzuki Swift car. They destroyed the CCTV camera at the front of the shop and used a gas cutter to break open the store.

ADVERTISEMENT

The surveillance cameras placed inside revealed two masked individuals entering the shop, collecting smartphones, laptops, and tablets into two sacks and stealing cash that was kept on the table. The thieves kept the shop's shutter open while carrying out the robbery. They fled the scene upon spotting a pickup van driver who came to deliver vegetables at a nearby shop.

Puthukkad Police obtained the CCTV footage of the thieves' car heading towards Thaikkattussery Road. Meanwhile, fingerprint experts and the dog squad carried out an investigation under the leadership of Chalakudy DYSP.