Idukki: A 68-year-old man died while undergoing treatment after being hit by a KSRTC Superfast bus in Pambanar. The deceased, Stanislaus, was a resident of Marattukkulam.

The accident happened around 9.30 am on Wednesday near the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Latin Church along the Dindigul-Kottarakkara National Highway. Noticing the bus losing control and heading towards him, Stanislaus attempted to run but was struck before he could escape. He sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to a private hospital in Pala, Kottayam, where he succumbed by noon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bus, travelling from Kumily to Thiruvananthapuram, continued forward after the impact and collided with a parked pickup truck carrying borewell drilling equipment before coming to a stop.

Peermade police have registered a case of culpable homicide against KSRTC driver Arun, said SI Jacob Raj Jose.