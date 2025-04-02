Wayanad: The Crime Branch wing of Kerala police will take over the probe into the death of a tribal youth in Kalpetta police station. The deceased, Gokul (18), a native of Nellarchal near Ambalavayal, was found hanging inside the police station’s toilet on Tuesday morning.

He was taken into custody along with a minor girl from a tribal community who went missing a week ago. Following an alert from the Kozhikode City Police’s women’s cell, both were traced to Kozhikode and brought to Kalpetta police station on Monday.

Wayanad SP Taposh Basumatari asserted that no case was registered against Gokul. He added that the youth was not released immediately as certain procedures were pending.

As it was too late to produce them before a magistrate on Monday, Gokul was kept at the station overnight while the girl was moved to Sakhi, a temporary stay facility for women. “The case involves the POCSO Act, so we informed the parents of both individuals on Monday. However, Gokul’s parents said they could only reach by Tuesday morning,” Taposh added.

According to Taposh, on Tuesday at 7.45 am, Gokul asked to use the toilet. When he did not return, a policeman on duty checked on him. Receiving no response, they forced open the door and found him hanging from the roof using his shirt.

The Congress party leadership demanded a high-level investigation into the issue. All India Congress Committee member and former minister P K Jayalakshmi accused the police of being responsible for his death and demanded strict action against those involved.