Kochi: Sukanth Suresh, the boyfriend and colleague of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Megha, who recently died by suicide, has moved the High Court seeking anticipatory bail, alleging that her family’s opposition to their relationship led to her death.

Megha’s family had earlier accused Sukanth of abetting her suicide, following which he went into hiding before approaching the court for protection from arrest. In his petition, Sukanth claimed he had no role in Megha’s death, describing their relationship as emotionally and mentally close. According to him, they had planned to marry and live together. He stated that Megha had informed her family about their decision, and his parents had even visited her house for marriage discussions. However, her family insisted on consulting an astrologer before making a final decision.

Sukanth alleged that after the consultation, Megha’s family refused to disclose what was said and strongly opposed their relationship. He claimed that they blocked his mobile number and forbade her from communicating with him. This, he argued, left Megha deeply distressed, prompting her to leave home and move in with him. The couple allegedly rented a house near Nedumbassery airport and started living together.

According to Sukanth, Megha continued her job as usual and frequently discussed work matters with him. However, he later realised that she was under intense pressure from her parents, who were allegedly forcing her into another marriage.

Sukanth contended in his plea that if Megha died by suicide, it was due to the emotional distress and coercion inflicted by her family, not because of him. He maintained that he had no involvement in her death and instead saw himself as a grieving partner who had lost his girlfriend.

Although he has not yet been named an accused in the case, Megha’s family is reportedly pushing for his inclusion, which prompted him to seek anticipatory bail. They have also alleged that Sukanth frequently borrowed money from Megha and transferred her salary into his account. Additionally, they accused him of sexually assaulting her and have lodged a formal complaint in this regard.

Meanwhile, Megha’s parents have refuted Sukanth’s allegations, dismissing the arguments in his bail plea. They denied that his family ever visited their home for marriage discussions. Megha’s father stated that they had even renovated their house in anticipation of Sukanth’s family visit, but they never turned up. The family further alleged that Sukanth had attempted to back out of the marriage proposal.