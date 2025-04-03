Ernakulam: A local self-government body has fined singer MG Sreekumar ₹25,000 for disposing of waste into the Kochi backwaters after a video shot by a tourist brought the incident to public attention. The Mulavukad panchayat in Ernakulam issued the notice after footage showed a packet of waste falling into the water from his residence.

Panchayat authorities examined the footage, verifying the date and time before serving the notice. Although the video clearly showed waste being discarded from Sreekumar’s property, the individual responsible could not be identified. The singer subsequently paid the fine.

The video gained traction on social media after it was posted with a tag to Local Self-Government Minister MB Rajesh. In response, the minister stated that action would be taken if a formal complaint, along with evidence, was submitted via WhatsApp to the designated number (9446700800). Following this, a complaint was officially lodged, prompting the Local Self-Government Department’s control room to instruct the panchayat to investigate. Upon inspecting the site, local officials confirmed the violation.

Based on the findings, a notice was issued under the relevant provisions of the Panchayat Raj Act. Minister Rajesh later updated the complainant on the action taken through social media and stated that a reward would be granted once the fine was remitted.