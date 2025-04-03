Wayanad: Rigid customs and traditions within tribal communities forced the late Gokul and his girlfriend to flee their settlements, according to activists. While Gokul’s family, belonging to the Paniya tribe, had no objections to the relationship, the girl’s family, from the Kattunaikka tribe, strongly opposed it.

Both Gokul and the girl were schoolmates at Government High School, Nellarachal, near Ambalavayal. They frequently visited each other’s houses, and as their relationship deepened, they attempted to get married. However, age restrictions and community barriers blocked the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to tribal activist Dr P G Hari, many unwritten customs prohibit inter-tribe marriages. “Each tribe has a distinct way of life,” he explained. However, activists point out that tribal communities tend to support inter-caste or inter-tribe marriages only when the groom belongs to an upper caste and is financially stable.

The girl’s parents strongly opposed the relationship, which led the couple to run away. A skilled arecanut climber, Gokul had some savings with him.

Family files missing complaints

After their disappearance, there was little information about the couple. Gokul’s family filed a missing person’s complaint at the Ambalavayal police station, while the girl’s parents lodged a complaint at Kalpetta police station after spotting them at a temple festival in Kalpetta.

Gokul’s father, Chandran, had passed away last year, leaving Gokul responsible for his family and mother, Omana. He was also a talented athlete, having won several trophies. “He was never emotionally unstable or impulsive,” said Narayani, a neighbour, who still struggles to believe that Gokul took his own life. “Something doesn’t seem right,” she added. Many members of the tribal settlement believed that the girl should have been brought back to participate in Gokul’s last rites. However, her family refused, fearing retaliation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police under fire over alleged custodial death

The police’s claim that Gokul died by suicide inside the Kalpetta police station has been met with widespread scepticism among tribal communities and the public. According to the police, he hanged himself using his shirt from the station’s shower.

Activists and community members, however, question the official version. Though the police had taken the duo into custody and brought them to Kalpetta, only the relatives of the girl were informed of the development. She was later shifted to Sakhi, a short-stay home for women.

The police, however, failed to notify Gokul’s family and the local ward members about the same. Police had threatened dire consequences if the boy did not return soon with the girl, relatives said. Family members also alleged that the Ambalavayal police forcibly seized their mobile phones while searching for Gokul, only to return them later.

Although there were no signs of physical torture, Dr P G Hari believes psychological distress may have driven Gokul to take the extreme step. “All legal guidelines regarding juveniles were violated,” he said. “Now that it has been confirmed that both were juveniles, they should have been treated accordingly.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He also criticised the handling of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases, arguing that tribal customs often allow marriages under 18. “Many such suicides occur because the police threaten young couples with prolonged imprisonment under POCSO,” he added.

Several police personnel, including a female sub-inspector who was in charge of the Kalpetta police station, may face disciplinary action, according to police sources. The circle inspector, who took over duty at 7 am, may also be held accountable, as Gokul’s death occurred around 7.45 am.

Senior police officials had visited the station the previous night for a routine check, which is also under scrutiny. However, a report by the District Superintendent of Police (SP) dismisses the possibility of custodial torture, stating that CCTV footage shows no evidence of physical violence. “We have shown the visuals to the relatives to convince them that there was no brutality,” said a police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, the District Crime Branch is investigating the circumstances surrounding Gokul’s death. Allowing him to use a normal toilet without a guard outside has also raised questions, as lockless custody toilets are usually supervised by an officer.