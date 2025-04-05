Wayanad: Two cops were suspended pending inquiry on Saturday following the suicide of Gokul, a tribal youth at the Kalpetta police station. The youth who was brought along with his girlfriend was found hanging from the shower of the toilet in the morning.

Additional Sub-Inspector Deepa, who was also in charge of the GD (General Diary) of the police station, and Civil police Officer Sreejith were placed under suspension. They were suspended based on the report of the District Police Chief, Taposh Basumatari. According to sources in the police, there was no evidence of physical torture, but the report cited a lack of alertness while allowing the youth to use the toilet and also carelessness on the part of the cops on duty, as the youth did not return for more than an hour from the toilet.

ADVERTISEMENT

The District Crime Branch, which is probing the case, has already registered the statements of policemen who were present at the police station at the time of the incident and collected the details, including the visuals of the CCTV in the police station.