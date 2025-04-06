Paddy fields with painstakingly levelled pitches, baked by blazing summer, used to be perfect venues for fierce village cricket contests. A Kerala collector is reviving the nostalgia with a cause. A few days ago, Pathanamthitta District Collector Prem Krishnan IAS stepped out of his official car in a t-shirt and track pants to play cricket in a paddy field. Paddy field cricket, popularly known as kandam cricket, is his way to drive away the youths from drugs.

The Collector recently took to Facebook with a call to action: “Come out and play.” His message invited children across the district to step away from digital screens and closed rooms during the summer vacation and into the open fields to rediscover the joy of traditional games. What made it more special — he promised to join them too.

True to his word, he visited a ground in Vettippuram and played cricket with local youth, kickstarting what has become a viral movement in the district. His post, which included the line “Paddy cricket (kandam cricket) is not a small game,” struck a chord with hundreds who flooded the comments section with photos and videos of their own native playgrounds — inviting the Collector to visit.

“This isn’t just a field game. It’s a chance to reclaim our childhood, to trade the addiction to screens — and worse, drugs — with the rush of a sixer or a diving catch,” Prem Krishnan wrote in his post. He encouraged children to post pictures of their play spaces so he could visit them during the summer vacation.

The idea came from his own childhood, where paddy field cricket was a cherished memory. “It’s not like before. Kids rarely step out during vacations now. While there are camps and summer courses, they aren’t accessible to all. We wanted something inclusive — something that didn’t need much but could mean a lot,” he told Onmanorama.

According to the Collector, awareness drives and anti-drug campaigns, while important, often only reach a segment of the population. “We needed a simple idea that required no special resources. That’s how paddy cricket was born again,” he said. “Most parents of today’s kids also grew up with it. So we hoped they’d support and encourage their children too.”

The response has been overwhelming. In just three days, the Facebook post attracted over 200 comments, many accompanied by visuals of them playing on rural grounds — from school yards to rubber plantations, paddy fields to riverbanks. Some even play on quiet village roads due to a lack of space. Videos show boys prepping unused land and friends gathering for early morning matches that end with shared meals.

The nostalgic movement also sparked conversations about the lack of playgrounds in several parts of the district. “There’s no ground in Kottangal village,” commented Appu Thadathil. Meanwhile, others from districts like Malappuram, Alappuzha, Kollam, and Palakkad shared their own local videos and images, hoping to be part of the wave. Some also shared that it's not just cricket, but football and volleyball are also "addictions."

Some even took a lighthearted jab at the Collector: “He’s welcome to come and play — just don’t insist on batting first or argue if he’s bowled out!”

Many see this not just as a fun initiative, but a quiet revolution. It’s a campaign without banners or slogans — one that taps into memory, community, and the simple joys of playing a game together. And for Prem Krishnan, it’s also deeply personal. “I’ve always had a connection to cricket, especially paddy cricket. I wish I could play more often now, but I try to stay connected through moments like these.”