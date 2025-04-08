Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister Veena George said on Monday that spreading misinformation about home births through social media platforms is a punishable offence. Chairing a meeting of the State Rapid Response Team (RRT), the minister warned that unscientific birthing practices at home pose a serious threat to the lives of both mother and child.



Citing provisions under the Public Health Act and the Indian Penal Code, Veena said action would be taken against those promoting unsafe practices. “Denying medical treatment is a punishable act. There are clear legal provisions to take action against those who encourage or propagate such practices,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per government data, around 400 home births are reported in Kerala every year. Between April 2023 and February 2024, a total of 2,94,058 deliveries were recorded in the state, of which 382 took place at home. Many such cases were reported from tribal regions and among migrant workers.

The minister directed officials to conduct a detailed study on the reasons behind home births and initiate appropriate follow-up measures. She also called for strengthened awareness campaigns, in collaboration with elected representatives and cultural or community organisations, to sensitise the public about the risks of unassisted home deliveries.

ADVERTISEMENT

All districts have been instructed to collect accurate data on such cases, including location-specific causes, and to implement targeted interventions. Other departments must work in coordination with the Health Department to address the issue comprehensively, she said.

The minister also directed officials to take action against individuals who disseminate false health information through platforms such as YouTube and social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting was attended by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department, State Mission Directors of NHM and the National AYUSH Mission, Director of Medical Education, Director of ISM, Additional Directors of Health Services, and members of the RRT.

A 35-year-old woman named Asma recently died in Malappuram due to excessive bleeding after delivering a baby at a rented residence. The Malappuram police have booked her husband, Sirajuddin, with culpable homicide and destruction of evidence.