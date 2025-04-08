Malappuram Police, probing the death of a 35-year-old woman named Asma, who died due to excessive bleeding after delivering a baby at a rented residence, have booked her husband, Sirajuddin, with culpable homicide and destruction of evidence. He was taken into custody on Monday from a private hospital in Perumbavoor, where he was undergoing treatment after reportedly being assaulted by Asma’s relatives. Perumabavoor police registered a case of unnatural death based on a complaint filed by Asma's uncle, and the case was transferred to Malappuram police station.

“We are currently recording Sirajuddin’s statement. If others are found to be involved in the home birth case, the investigation will be extended to them as well. Sirajuddin described himself as a spiritual person and cited spiritual reasons for opting for home delivery. The couple had followed the same procedure during their previous two deliveries,” said Malappuram District Police Chief Viswanadh R while addressing the media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police will also collect statements from Asma’s family and friends. Asma delivered her fifth baby at their rented residence at East Kodur on April 5. Asma reportedly died at 10 pm due to excessive bleeding. Without informing local authorities or neighbours, Sirajuddin allegedly hired an ambulance, placed Asma’s body inside, took his four other children and the midwife carrying the newborn in his car, and drove nearly 150 km to Asma’s family home in Perumbavoor. He reached Perumabvoor at 7 am on April 6. Asma's relatives and residents confronted Sirajuddin after he tried to bury the body of Asma without informing anyone.

Malappuram health officials have said that Asma seldom cooperated with the staff to give accurate information about her pregnancy. Despite living in the rented house for over one and a half years, the couple kept to themselves and maintained minimal contact with neighbours. When renting the property, Sirajuddin introduced himself as a religious preacher and mosque teacher from Kasaragod.