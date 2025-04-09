Kochi: The Kerala HC on Wednesday denied bail to KN Anand Kumar, Executive Director of Saigramam Charitable Trust, who remains in judicial custody in connection with the corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund scam. Justice P V Kunhikrishnan rejected the bail petition. A detailed verdict is yet to be released.

Anand Kumar is accused of financial dealings with the prime suspect, Ananthu Krishnan. The case revolves around fraudulent promises of scooters, laptops, and household appliances at half price, falsely citing CSR funds.

KN Anand Kumar was arrested by the Crime Branch on March 11. He has maintained that he played no role in the alleged scam. During the bail proceedings, Anand Kumar’s lawyer cited certain health concerns. However, the High Court observed that medical bail would only be considered if the required treatment is not available within the prison facility.

A complaint filed by A Mohanan, secretary of the Kannur Seed Society, alleges that women members were defrauded of ₹2.96 crore under the pretense of discounted two-wheelers through CSR funding. The case, registered in Kannur, names seven accused, including Anand Kumar, on charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust.

