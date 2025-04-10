Thrissur: A fire broke out in the yard of KMC Construction Company in Chalakudy on Thursday. Three fire force units from Chalakudy and Puthukkad rushed to the scene and worked for around two hours to bring the fire under control.

The fire originated in a tank in the material yard, which stored materials for the construction of the national highway. Workers were using a gas cutter to cut an old bitumen storage tank in the yard, which is located behind Apollo Tyres in Perambra.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thick smoke made extinguishing the fire, led by Chalakudy Station Officer P G Dileep Kumar and Assistant Station Officer T Santhosh Kumar, extremely challenging. Since the fire involved tar, foam was used to extinguish the flames, fire force officials said.