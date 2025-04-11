No business today, Kerala CM is coming: Alappuzha police circular to beach vendors sparks row

A notice issued by the Alappuzha police to the beach vendors to shut down business on Friday ahead of a function attended by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has kicked up a row. The Chief Minister will attend the Kerala Pulaya Maha Sabha (KPMS) state conference on Friday evening in Alappuzha.

The Station House Officer of South Police station, Alappuzha issued a notice to the vendors in the area, citing that they need to shut down shops for the whole day as part of security arrangements. It was cited that thousands are expected to attend the meeting and as part of security, shops shall remain closed.

The notice has been issued under section 83 of the Kerala Police Act, which empowers the government to declare areas as Special Security Zones due to the high security threats faced by any distinguished or protected person present in an area. The Government may direct reasonable restrictions in such areas as per the provisions of the Act. The police issued the notice on Thursday.



In a Facebook post, former Thrithala MLA V T Balram said the order resembles the police announcing a hartal. “Is there no other way for the Chief Minister to arrive without harming the livelihood of the poor vendors?” he said. His post also stirred a debate on social media.



Responding to the criticism, local police authorities clarified that the order only applies to 27 stalls close to the stage. "The vendors are free to move their stalls away from the stage and continue their business," said Alappuzha South police Station House Officer (SHO) Sreejith.



The SHO highlighted that several vendors use domestic gas cylinders, posing a significant threat to the safety of people attending the meeting. "This is prohibited. The Chief Minister is entitled to Z-plus category security," he added.



Vendors told Manorama News that this was the first time they had received such a notice, even though similar events had been held on the beach in the past. One vendor said they received the notice on Thursday night and could have made arrangements accordingly if the information had been conveyed earlier. He added that if gas cylinders pose concerns, other stalls selling ice cream and cool drinks should be allowed to function.



Expressing disappointment over losing business on a significant day, the vendor said: "Three to four people work in each of the 120-odd licensed shops on the beach. Everyone’s family will be affected".



Alappuzha Municipality Chairperson KK Jayamma remained unavailable for comment. The issue has also raised the need for designated vending zones in urban areas. Alappuzha Municipality authorities said that the vendors on the beach are being managed by the State Maritime board. The Municipality had initiated plans to rehabilitate vendors in a centralized zone; however, later, the idea was scrapped as the vendors were not keen on conducting business in one place.



Kerala cops have often been the target of public ire while making security arrangements for CM Pinarayi. Extended traffic restrictions to allow smooth transit of the CM's convoy have always led to public ire. In 2023, the Human Rights Commission registered a case suo motu and sought a report from the police after the cops prevented a man from buying medicine for his child to ensure the CM's safe passage.