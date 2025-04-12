Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Saturday condemned remarks made by CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam regarding the SFIO's actions against the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter and the execution of the PM SHRI scheme in the state. This sparked speculation about differences between the two LDF allies.

Viswam, on Friday, at a press conference here, said that the SFIO action against the company of Vijayan's daughter, Veena, did not concern the LDF. He was responding to queries about the CPI's stand on the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) action against Veena and whether it agreed with CPM's stand that it was politically motivated.

The CPI state secretary responded that the party was with the chief minister but the case against Veena and her company was a separate matter that had nothing to do with the LDF. Viswam also indicated that the CPI has reservations about implementing the PM SHRI scheme, which aims to develop more than 14,500 PM SHRI schools to improve the quality of education and infrastructure in educational institutions in the country.

The CPI state secretary said that his party sees it as part of the National Education Policy (NEP), which the LDF opposes.

Rejecting Viswam's contentions, Sivankutty said that the CPI state secretary "need not be worried about Veena's case as she is fully capable of dealing with it." The minister also termed the case "politically motivated" and said the LDF and CPM fully support the CM.

He also lashed out at Viswam, saying that the CPI leader "now thinks that we should not say government led by Pinarayi Vijayan" and pointed out that the administration is referred to as "government led by LDF leader Pinarayi Vijayan."

"That is how it is mentioned even in the Cabinet agendas. It will be like that if Binoy Viswam becomes CM. Therefore, there is no need to be jealous or envious, which I would like to say," Sivankutty said.

Regarding Viswam's stand on the PM SHRI scheme, the minister asked why the state government should give up the Rs 1,500 crore sanctioned in various phases under the initiative to improve the education of poor children in Kerala schools.

"Just because it is central funds, why should we refuse it? By implementing the PM SHRI scheme, the LDF government will not be going back on its education policy. Academic matters in the state will be governed according to the education law and rules in place here," he said.

Sivankutty said that the views aired by Viswam at a press conference should have been raised in an LDF meeting.