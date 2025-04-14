Idukki: A 37-year-old pastor accused of sexually assaulting two minor girls has been arrested by a special police team from Munnar, Kerala, after being on the run for several months.



The arrested man, John Jebaraj, is the founder of Kings Generation Church in Coimbatore. He was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by the Tamil Nadu police following a complaint lodged at the Coimbatore Central All-Women Police Station.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials, the incident took place in May last year during a party at Jebaraj’s residence. The abuse came to light when one of the survivors confided in a relative, prompting the family to approach the police.

After evading arrest for months, Jebaraj was finally tracked down in Kerala’s Idukki district by a special team from the Central Gandhipuram All-Women Police Station. A lookout notice had also been issued to prevent him from fleeing the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jebaraj’s anticipatory bail plea had earlier been rejected by the Madras High Court. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.