Kasaragod: Ramitha C (32), who was set on fire inside her shop in Bedakam, succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday after a week-long battle for life. She had suffered severe burns above the waist and was undergoing treatment at AJ Hospital in Mangaluru.



The attack took place on April 8 at Mannadukkam, near Munnad, in Bedadka grama panchayat. Ramitha, who ran a grocery store named Devuttan’s Store, was allegedly set ablaze by the owner of the neighbouring furniture shop, Ramamrutham (57), a native of Tamil Nadu.

The incident occurred two weeks after Ramitha filed a police complaint against Ramamrutham, accusing him of repeatedly abusing her while intoxicated and making her feel unsafe with his persistent staring.

Ramamrutham, who has been living in the Bedadka and nearby Kuttikol panchayats for the past 25 years, had rented the adjacent shop just six months ago to run a furniture business. On April 8, Ramamrutham entered her shop carrying a can of thinner and a flaming stick. He poured the thinner on Ramitha and set her on fire.

He was arrested by the Bedakam police and initially booked under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for attempted murder and Section 326(g) for arson. Following Ramitha’s death, police are expected to revise the charges.

Ramitha’s husband, Nandakumar, works at a restaurant in Dubai.