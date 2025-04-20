Kochi: The Ernakulam City North Police have decided to carry out a detailed investigation into the financial transactions of Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko, a day after booking him in a narcotics case. The probe team suspects that Shine’s transactions, ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 20,000, were made for drug purchases, as reported by Manorama News.

Sources close to the police have hinted that the probe team gathered evidence linking the actor to drug peddlers in Kochi. It is reported that Shine will be interrogated on Monday based on these findings.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the interrogation on Saturday, Shine confessed to police that he used to contact Thasleema, an accused in the hybrid ganja case in Alappuzha.

Manorama News reported that the police have been considering taking Shine to a drug de-addiction centre in Kolencherry. The cops have already asked the actor about his willingness to be admitted to the centre. While he did not oppose this proposal, he told the officials that he needed to discuss the matter with his father.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shine had told police that he had been using narcotic substances — methamphetamine and ganja. Police have collected five of his samples, including nail, hair, blood, and urine, for detailed examination at the forensic laboratory in Thiruvananthapuram. According to the probe team, additional charges will be filed against the actor once the test results confirm his drug use.

Police booked Shine under sections 27(b) and 29 of the NDPS Act and section 238 of BNS after summoning him for an interrogation related to his cinematic escape from a Kochi hotel during a police raid.