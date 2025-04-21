Kerala's Industries Minister P Rajeev shared a warm memory of meeting Pope Francis as he paid tribute to the Pontiff, who shunned extravagance and worked to make the church more inclusive.

“Years ago, I had the opportunity to meet Pope Francis. I introduced myself by saying, "I am a communist from Kerala." He smiled warmly, blessed me and gifted me a rosary,” posted Rajeev on X after the passing of the Pope in Vatican aged 88 on Monday.

Rajeev gifted the Pope a copy of the book 'Karl Marx’s Capital and Present' written by C P Chandrasekhar, Professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University. The book discusses capitalism as explained by Marx and its undue influence in the 21st century.

“He told me about his support for liberation movements during his life in Argentina, which deepened my respect for him,” Rajeev said. “Recently, while reading his autobiography Hope, I saw how deeply he cared about the poor and criticised a world becoming the playground of the rich. Pope Francis lived for the oppressed and marginalised. Even a single meeting was enough to understand his heart.”

Pope Francis, widely considered a staunch critic of the capitalist order, was vocal about the exploitation of the common man. “It is increasingly intolerable that financial markets are shaping the destiny of people rather than serving their needs, or that the few derive immense wealth from financial speculation while the many are deeply burdened by the consequences,” Pope Francis said at a seminar on ethical investing in the Vatican in June 2014.

Rajeev also recalled the Pontiff’s prayers for the people of Kerala during the devastating floods in 2018. Pope had said: “In recent days, the inhabitants of Kerala have been harshly struck by intense rains, which have caused flooding and landslides, with heavy loss of human life, with many people missing and displaced, with extensive damage to crops and homes. These brothers and sisters would always be supported by our solidarity.”

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called the Pope a beacon of compassion who stood with the poor and marginalised. He “took a critical stance against global capitalism, and championed interfaith dialogue. His legacy will inspire generations striving for justice and equality,” Pinarayi posted.